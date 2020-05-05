McKenna Davenport

High School: North Scott
Accomplishments: Honor Roll all four years, Dean's List at Scott Community College
Future Plans: Go to college to pursue a bachelor's degree in psychology and then continue on to get a master's in marriage and family counseling, eventually getting a doctorate of psychology.
Extracurriculars: Orchestra for two years
Favorite Quote: "Not how long, but how well you have lived is the main thing." — Seneca
Favorite Memory: Inviting my friends over to study for our AP World History test, and we all lost our minds.
Advice To Future Generations: Slow down. Don't spend so much time worrying about the future.
Parents Names: Tim and Michelle Davenport
