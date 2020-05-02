Mikayla Bagdonas

High School: North Scott
Accomplishments: Going to State for Archery this year and getting a Varsity Letter junior year
Future Plans: Continuing my education at Scott Community College and majoring in Criminal Justice
Extracurriculars: Archery, Yearbook, IJAG, volunteering
Favorite Quote: "Sometimes you will never know the value of a moment until it becomes a memory." - Dr. Seuss
Favorite Memory: Creating memories with my best friends especially at dances and football games plus going to state for archery.
Advice To Future Generations: Don't procrastinate and be involved with school activities it helps you have a better high school experience.
Parents Names: Shannon Johns and Joshawa Bagdonas
