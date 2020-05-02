{{featured_button_text}}
Mikayla Bagdonas

Mikayla Bagdonas

High School: North Scott

Accomplishments: Going to State for Archery this year and getting a Varsity Letter junior year

Future Plans: Continuing my education at Scott Community College and majoring in Criminal Justice

Extracurriculars: Archery, Yearbook, IJAG, volunteering

Favorite Quote: "Sometimes you will never know the value of a moment until it becomes a memory." - Dr. Seuss

Favorite Memory: Creating memories with my best friends especially at dances and football games plus going to state for archery.

Advice To Future Generations: Don't procrastinate and be involved with school activities it helps you have a better high school experience.

Parents Names: Shannon Johns and Joshawa Bagdonas

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments