Mitchell Smith

High School: North Scott

Accomplishments: Theater, National Honor Thespian, Band, Choir, 4.0 in all college classes

Future Plans: Attend the University of Iowa on the Pre-med Track with an undecided major

Favorite Quote: "And miles to go before I sleep."

Favorite Memory: Friendships made

Advice To Future Generations: Enjoy yourself, reasonably.

Parents Names: Rick and Jane Smith

