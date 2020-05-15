{{featured_button_text}}
Molly Burgmeier

High School: North Scott

Accomplishments: Yearbook Editor, Varsity Letter Tennis, International Thespian Society

Future Plans: Attend the University of Northern Iowa and major in  Interior Design with Real Estate and History minors

Extracurriculars: Yearbook, Lancer Productions, Tennis, Speech, Band, Choir, Jazz Band

Favorite Memory: Working after school with the yearbook staff

Parents Names: Mark and Sally Burgmeier

