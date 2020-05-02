{{featured_button_text}}
Nick Ohsann

High School: North Scott

Accomplishments: Eagle Scout, ROTC at North High for two years, joined the Home Build Program this past year

Future Plans: Plans to attend Local #25 Apprenticeship program

Favorite Memory: Hanging out with friends and driving cars

Parents Names: Amanda and Brad Ohsann

