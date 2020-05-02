{{featured_button_text}}
Parker Seibert

Parker Seibert

High School: North Scott

Accomplishments: Varsity lettermen in baseball and bowling

Future Plans: Business Administration at Kirkwood Community College

Extracurriculars: Baseball, Bowling, Wrestling

Favorite Quote: "Told her if die I'ma die young"- Juice WRLD

Favorite Memory: Tailgating at all the football games

Parents Names: Kelly and Dan Seibert

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments