Rachel Anderson

High School: North Scott
Accomplishments: Summa Cum Laude, 2019 Iowa Softball State All-Tournament Team, 2019 Iowa Softball State Tournament Runner-up, 2019 Iowa Volleyball State Qualifier, 2019 Iowa Basketball State Champions, 2020 Iowa Basketball MAC Champions, 2020 Iowa Basketball State Champions, DAR Good Citizenship Award
Future Plans: Attend Grand View University with a major in Elementary Education and play softball for the Grand View University Vikings
Extracurriculars: Softball, Volleyball, Basketball, FCCLA, Lancer Leaders, Dance Marathon
Favorite Quote: "You have brains in your head. You have feet in your shoes. You can steer yourself any direction you choose."
Favorite Memory: Attending the state tournaments for softball, volleyball and basketball
Advice To Future Generations: Concentrate on your academics, get into extracurricular activities, and enjoy your time in high school ... it's over before you know it.
Parents Names: Michael and Deanna Anderson
