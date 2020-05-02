{{featured_button_text}}
Raven McCabe

High School: North Scott

Accomplishments: Varsity letter for bowling, went to State for Archery, going to Nationals for FFA, helping the North Scott FFA be the number one chapter in the state

Future Plans: Attending Hawkeye Community College for two years then heading to Iowa State University, majoring in Veterinary Medicine

Extracurriculars: Bowling all four years of high school, archery two years of high school, FFA all four years, 4-H since 5th grade

Favorite Quote: "If you don't like the road you're walking, start paving another one."

Favorite Memory: Going to National FFA for the first time sophomore year of high school.

Advice To Future Generations: Don't take your time for granted in high school.

Parents Name: Carissa McCabe

