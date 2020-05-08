{{featured_button_text}}
Riley Sindt

High School: North Scott

Accomplishments: Two-year All-State Choir, Three-year NIU Jazz Outstanding Performance Award, 12-year consecutive Superior at the annual State Piano Festival at Augustana College

Future Plans: Attend the University of Dubuque to major in Pipe Organ Performances

Extracurriculars: Organist for five churches, Youth Group member at St. Ann's Catholic Church

Favorite Quote: "When words fail, music speaks."

Favorite Memory: Being able to tour and play the organ at the Basilica of the Sacred Heart at Notre Dame University

Advice To Future Generations: Your education, career, and overall life is only as good as you make it. It will only give you what you give it.

Parents Names: Karyn and Chris Sindt

