Riley Sindt

High School: North Scott
Accomplishments: Two-year All-State Choir, Three-year NIU Jazz Outstanding Performance Award, 12-year consecutive Superior at the annual State Piano Festival at Augustana College
Future Plans: Attend the University of Dubuque to major in Pipe Organ Performances
Extracurriculars: Organist for five churches, Youth Group member at St. Ann's Catholic Church
Favorite Quote: "When words fail, music speaks."
Favorite Memory: Being able to tour and play the organ at the Basilica of the Sacred Heart at Notre Dame University
Advice To Future Generations: Your education, career, and overall life is only as good as you make it. It will only give you what you give it.
Parents Names: Karyn and Chris Sindt
