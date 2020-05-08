{{featured_button_text}}
Rita Ordaz

High School: North Scott

Future Plans: Major in Pre-Med and minor in Dance at the University of Iowa

Extracurriculars: Lancer Productions, Football Cheerleading, Jazz Choir, Speech, Choir

Favorite Quote: "Our prime purpose in this life is to help others. And if you can help them, at least don't hurt them." - Dalai Lama

Favorite Memory: Making All-State for Choir two years in a row

Advice To Future Generations: Try everything while you can.

Parents Name: Marcie Ordaz

