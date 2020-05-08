Rita Ordaz

High School: North Scott
Future Plans: Major in Pre-Med and minor in Dance at the University of Iowa
Extracurriculars: Lancer Productions, Football Cheerleading, Jazz Choir, Speech, Choir
Favorite Quote: "Our prime purpose in this life is to help others. And if you can help them, at least don't hurt them." - Dalai Lama
Favorite Memory: Making All-State for Choir two years in a row
Advice To Future Generations: Try everything while you can.
Parents Name: Marcie Ordaz
