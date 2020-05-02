Sophie Hughes

High School: North Scott
Accomplishments: 4-year Varsity Athlete, 4-year Honor Roll
Future Plans: Attend Iowa State University and major in Kinesiology on a sports medicine path
Extracurriculars: Soccer, bowling, history day, track
Favorite Quote: "Stay hungry. Stay foolish." - Steve Jobs
Favorite Memory: Going to state soccer my freshman year, and going to Cabo on my senior spring break trip.
Advice To Future Generations: To my younger teammates, play every game like it's your last. Don't wait to make a difference.
Parents Names: Caroline and Jeff Hughes
