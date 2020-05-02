{{featured_button_text}}
Thade Gottschalk

High School: North Scott

Accomplishments: IAHSSCA First Team Academic All-State 2018, 4-year first honors award during wrestling season, 4-year Distinguished Academic Achievement during soccer season, Honor Roll 4 years in a row, nominated for National Honors Society, nominated for National Society of High School Scholars, 3/4 year varsity letter for soccer, one year varsity letter for wrestling, JV All-Star award for wrestling, Eagle Scout, certificate of appreciation for service in support of public safety from the superintendent of the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Gallon Grad (donated 1 gallon of blood throughout high school years)

Future Plans: Attend St. Ambrose University to minor in criminal justice and major in business. Intended career with Iowa State Patrol, debating military

Extracurriculars: Soccer, Wrestling, NS Singers, Orchestra

Favorite Quote: "Motivation gets you started, but it takes discipline to keep you going."

Favorite Memory: Embarrassing friends in front of the whole lunch room.

Advice To Future Generations: Be involved in as much as possible, don't wait, it's over before you know it.

Parents Names: Matt Gottschalk and Shannon Gottschalk

