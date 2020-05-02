{{featured_button_text}}
Trevor Henry

High School: North Scott

Accomplishments: Augustana honor band, TRACC music festival for three years (last year I was 3rd chair 1st trumpet), earned a varsity letter in track and scholastic bowl, top 5 percent in my class for three years until I transferred senior year

Future Plans: I will be attending Iowa State University as a music education major in the double bass studio

Extracurriculars: Cross country, track, jazz band, band, scholastic bowl, golf

Favorite Quote: "It only hurts until the pain goes away"

Favorite Memory: Band is my favorite memory. It's a family, no matter what happens your director will be there, the other musicians. To challenge you, give you advice, you learn how to better yourself.

Advice To Future Generations: Don't take it anything for granted, smile down the hallway, respect those in authority even if you don't like them, but never lose yourself in how others perceive you.

P.S. Practice 40 hours a day.

Parents Name: Amanda

