Will Burklow

High School: North Scott

Accomplishments: Four years football and wrestling teams, captain senior year, band, Student Built Home project

Future Plans: Attending Iowa State University in the fall to study Construction Engineering

Extracurriculars: FCA and member of my church's worship band

Favorite Quote: "Success isn't owned, it's leased, and its rent is due every day." - JJ Watt

Favorite Memory: Football camp, 7 on 7, at Notre Dame, June 2019. Playing in their stadium.

Advice To Future Generations: Do your best always, it will pay off in the long run.

Parents Names: Clint and Jennifer Burklow

