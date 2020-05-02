Will Burklow

High School: North Scott
Accomplishments: Four years football and wrestling teams, captain senior year, band, Student Built Home project
Future Plans: Attending Iowa State University in the fall to study Construction Engineering
Extracurriculars: FCA and member of my church's worship band
Favorite Quote: "Success isn't owned, it's leased, and its rent is due every day." - JJ Watt
Favorite Memory: Football camp, 7 on 7, at Notre Dame, June 2019. Playing in their stadium.
Advice To Future Generations: Do your best always, it will pay off in the long run.
Parents Names: Clint and Jennifer Burklow
