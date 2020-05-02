{{featured_button_text}}
Zachary Campbell

Zachary Campbell

High School: North Scott

Accomplishments: All-Academic teams for Football and Wrestling, National Honors Society, Summa Cum Laude, 2nd team All-District Football, MAC Champion Wrestling, 1st team All-Metro, State Wrestling place-winner

Future Plans: Attend the University of Iowa majoring in Bio Medicine

Extracurriculars: Football, Wrestling, FCA, National Honors Society

Favorite Quote: "What you focus on Expands"

Favorite Memory: Team van/bus rides. The Lancer fans at football games and wrestling.

Advice To Future Generations: Be hardworking and adaptable.

Parents Names: Darren and Tricia Campbell

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments