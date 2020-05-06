Abigail 'Abby' Stivers

High School: Morning Star Academy
Accomplishments: High Honor Roll for four years, Salutatorian, 2020 Des Moines Register Academic All-State student
Future Plans: Attend the University of Northern Iowa to pursue a degree in Nursing with a future hope of becoming a Nurse Practitioner
Extracurriculars: Piano, Soccer, Basketball, children's church assistant leader
Favorite Quote: "You miss 100 percent of the shots you don't take."
Favorite Memory: Going with my high school class to Adventureland
Advice To Future Generations: Graduation is not the destiny, it is just a point on life's journey. Enjoy the journey.
Parents Name: Nathan and Michelle Stivers
