Abigail 'Abby' Stivers

High School: Morning Star Academy

Accomplishments: High Honor Roll for four years, Salutatorian, 2020 Des Moines Register Academic All-State student

Future Plans: Attend the University of Northern Iowa to pursue a degree in Nursing with a future hope of becoming a Nurse Practitioner

Extracurriculars: Piano, Soccer, Basketball, children's church assistant leader

Favorite Quote: "You miss 100 percent of the shots you don't take."

Favorite Memory: Going with my high school class to Adventureland

Advice To Future Generations: Graduation is not the destiny, it is just a point on life's journey. Enjoy the journey.

Parents Name: Nathan and Michelle Stivers

