Abigail Clapper

High School: Quad-Cities Christian School
Accomplishments: Winning the 2020 Q-C Auto Show Scholarship, junior homecoming attendant
Future Plans: Attend Black Hawk College to get an Associates Degree in Art, then transfer to a 4-year college. Hopes to start a career in musical therapy.
Extracurriculars: Cheerleading, Soccer, Worship Team, Newspaper, Yearbook
Favorite Quote: "Life moves pretty fast. If you don't stop and look around once in a while, you could miss it." - Ferris Bueller
Favorite Memory: This year's homecoming
Advice To Future Generations: Don't take your high school years for granted. Life only gets faster.
Parents Names: Jeremy and Christian Myers and Pete Clapper
