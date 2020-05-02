{{featured_button_text}}
Abigail Clapper

Abigail Clapper

High School: Quad-Cities Christian School

Accomplishments: Winning the 2020 Q-C Auto Show Scholarship, junior homecoming attendant

Future Plans: Attend Black Hawk College to get an Associates Degree in Art, then transfer to a 4-year college. Hopes to start a career in musical therapy.

Extracurriculars: Cheerleading, Soccer, Worship Team, Newspaper, Yearbook

Favorite Quote: "Life moves pretty fast. If you don't stop and look around once in a while, you could miss it." - Ferris Bueller

Favorite Memory: This year's homecoming

Advice To Future Generations: Don't take your high school years for granted. Life only gets faster.

Parents Names: Jeremy and Christian Myers and Pete Clapper

