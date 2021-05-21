Academics
Brooke Jackson, child of Brad Jackson and Becky Jackson, plans to attend Southern Illinois University, Edwardsville.
Top 3 achievements: Illinois state scholar, National Honor Society Member, and Phi Theta Kappa.
What’s something you learned that you will take with you after high school? A classroom learning experience I will remember forever is during Mrs. Steider's English class junior year. We were reading The Crucible and after we read a chapter we would make Tik Toks about it to show her. She was always so excited to see what we had picked up on during the chapter and encouraged us to make more. This experience made me realize that you do not just have to sit in a class listening to lecture in order to learn. Having fun and learning should go hand-in-hand more often, and Mrs. Steider was able to teach us that.
The Arts
Grace Althaus, child of Angie and David Althaus, plans to attend the University of Illinois.
Top 3 achievements: Illinois State Scholar, Valedictorian, and Phi Theta Kappa
What’s something you learned that you will take with you after high school? In the classroom, learning is meant to be seen as the sole purpose of being present. And when one is present, lots of valuable things can be learned. One of the things that I can forever remember and carry is how we learned about the color theory in art class. Learning about the different hues and combinations to get different colors is something that I always found fascinating. Also, learning about vibrancies, saturations, and color schemes is something that I can use throughout my career and is something that I have become particular about in my personal life. The late Ms. Fielder, my past art teacher, taught me my foundation for the arts and I am forever grateful for her.
Humanities
Anna Paul, child of Jeff and Wendy Paul, plans to major in sports management and minor in marketing, at Grand View University.
Top 3 achievements: Illinois State Scholar, Phi Theta Kappa, and National Honor Society.
What’s something you learned that you will take with you after high school? Throughout my high school career I have learned how to be resilient, organized, responsible, and manage my time. My biggest lesson was how to challenge myself, even when I fail at those challenges. I chose to challenge myself by taking dual credit courses starting my sophomore year, and it was an eye opening experience. Coming into the class I did not know what to expect. It was fast paced and more than I had prepared for. I failed my first test of the year, which shocked me since that wasn’t something that I was used to doing. But, after that I realized how to study for college level tests, and didn’t let one grade keep down for too long. Even with a rough start, I still ended the class with an A. This experience taught me that I do not need to succeed immediately to still excel in school.
Leadership
Madalynn Jones, child of Lance Jones and Rabecka Jones, plans to attend Creighton University.
Top 3 achievements: National Honor Society, Phi Theta Kappa, Illinois State Scholar
What’s something you learned that you will take with you after high school? A classroom learning experience that I will remember forever has to be from English III. Mrs. Steider was one of the most enthusiastic teachers I have ever had, and when COVID-19 shut down the schools, she would send us our lesson plan via video on her front porch swing. She has the most pure personality, and I am so glad she was able to effectively teach us everything we needed to know from her front porch that semester. She was always able to make the best out of every situation. I am very grateful I had the opportunity to learn from her.
Math/Sciences
Joseph Keever, child of Shane and Jennifer Keever, plans to attend Black Hawk College to finish my associates, then join the Air Force and continue my education at a later date.
Top 3 achievements: Math Team State Qualifier (2019), Academic Challenge State Qualifier (2021), Cross Country Team Sectional Member (2021)
What’s something you learned that you will take with you after high school? In chemistry my sophomore year, our science teacher was demonstrating that when alcohol burns, the object the alcohol is on does not burn. To show us this, he took out a real $100 dollar bill, dipped it in alcohol, and lit it on fire. This was one of many great demonstrations throughout all of my science classes with him that I will never forget.
Vocational Education
Grace Barman, child of Kurt Barman and Denise Barman, plans to attend Black Hawk East.
Top 3 achievements: I am the winner of the DAR award from our school, I will graduate with my associates degree the same time I graduate high school, and I received my FFA State Degree.
What’s something you learned that you will take with you after high school? I will always remember baking cookies in chemistry. We were split into groups and had to work together to decode the recipe from moles to a unit that we could easily use to measure. Not only did we have to be sure that we did it correctly so that our cookies turned out good, we had to work together as a team in order to get it done by the time class ended. It was a very fun way to learn how much a mole is and how to convert it.
Young Journalist
Thomas Bumann, child of Shannon and Chris Bumann, plans to attend the University of Illinois, Springfield, and major in biology, play college golf, and attend dental school.
Top 3 achievements: Illinois State Scholar, Class Co-Valedictorian, and IHSA All-State Academic Honorable Mention
What’s something you learned that you will take with you after high school? Throughout high school, I have consistently tried to combine my assignments in the classroom with activities I enjoy outside the classroom. I was recently faced with the task of creating my own final project for my dual-credit statistics class. After brainstorming a few ideas with a friend, we decided to collect data by playing a competitive tennis match against each other. Once our statistics teacher approved of our plan, we became enthusiastic about the entire assignment.
During my four years of high school, I have enjoyed working with many of my friends on group projects. One of the most valuable skills I have learned at AlWood is combining work with recreation. That is why my senior quote reads, “A man is a success if he gets up in the morning and gets to bed at night, and in between he does what he wants to do,” - Bob Dylan.