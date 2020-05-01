Andrew Van Nice

High School: Muscatine
Accomplishments: Andrew is a member of the National Honor Society. He will graduate with a 3.8 GPA. He is President of FFA and has achieved recognition in many areas. He was a state champion in Ag Mechanics and Welding. He received both Chapter Degree and Iowa Degree and has been involved in National FFA.
Future Plans: Andrew was accepted to Iowa State University where he plans to pursue a degree in AG studies.
Extracurriculars: Andrew is very involved with FFA and 4-H. He attended Boys State sponsored by the Blue Grass Legion. He is a member of the Wilton Trap team and a member of Risen Christ Lutheran Church youth group.
Favorite Quote: "I will never put my name on a product that doesn't have in it the best that is in me." - John Deere
Favorite Memory: Working on restoring his first tractor, Farmall 350. He was able to show it with 4-H at the Mississippi Valley fair where it received champion and best of show. It also went to state fair where it won blue ribbon, International Collector Club award and Questor's Heritage award.
Advice To Future Generations: Always develop a style and stick with it. You are one of a kind and bring special talent to the community so don't be afraid to make your difference.
Parents Names: Kurt and Becky Van Nice
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.