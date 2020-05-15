Anna Senjem

High School: Rivermont Collegiate
Accomplishments: National Merit Scholar Finalist, Iowa Governor's Award, Silver Award USFS Graduating Senior Program, AP Scholar with Honor, Valedictorian, All-American Athlete for Figure Skating at the State Games of America, Hugh O'Brian Youth Leadership Academic All-Star, Bausch and Lomb Honorary Science Award and Scholarship
Future Plans: Attend the University of California at Berkeley as the third generation of women in the family to attend
Extracurriculars: Figure Skating, Cheer, Volleyball, Basketball, High School Play, Piano, Voice
Favorite Quote: "Be a pineapple: stand tall, wear a crown, and be sweet on the inside."
Favorite Memory: Two school trips: traveling to Beijing, China, visiting the Great Wall, and eating dumplings and traveling through France and Spain over spring break last year and trying escargots
Advice To Future Generations: Work hard and always get back up.
Parents Names: Ferelith and Jason Senjem
