Academics
Rhett Hulick, child of Brad and Teresa Hulick, plans to attend Black Hawk College for two years and then transfer to St Ambrose University for a doctorate in physical therapy.
Top 3 achievements: DAR Good Citizen Award school, Geneseo Chapter, and District One winner; National Honor Society inductee as a sophomore, and an Illinois State Scholar.
What’s something you learned that you will take with you after high school? One learning experience I will remember forever was the time our history teacher taught us the five ideals of citizenship: liberty, rights, freedom, equality, opportunity. Learning it at the time, I did not think much of it. It seemed like something I had heard millions of times about American citizenship. However, ever since I learned this information, I have used it in various ways. I have used them to become a better citizen myself. I try to ensure everyone around me gets to experience these ideals as all American citizens should. No citizen should have one of these ideals stripped from them, and if I see that happening I step in and ensure something is changed. Since that point I have vowed myself to use my opportunities, freedom, equality, and rights to defend those ideals for others, as well as make changes in the country to ensure everyone experiences them.
The Arts
Adam Gerber, child of Jeff Gerber and Katrina Gerber, plans on attending University of Saint Francis.
Top 3 achievements: Student of the month, all-conference in Scholastic Bowl, inducted into NHS
What’s something you learned that you will take with you after high school? In sixth grade writing I got a marker thrown at me for getting something wrong that we just learned.
Humanities
Zoey Nielsen, the child of Dave and Janet Nielsen, plans on attending St. Ambrose University
Top 3 achievements: National Honor Society, Field Commander, and Elks Student of the Month
What’s something you learned that you will take with you after high school? One experience I will remember forever will be my first time ever conducting the band. Everyone was so lenient and willing to cooperate with me still learning. I appreciate the effort everyone put in to help me grow. Our band has become my family. They told me what I needed to improve on and that really helped. I got to be able to form a great connection with everyone in my band.
Leadership
Cali McKibbon, child of Shane and Heidi McKibbon, plans to attend Iowa State University
Top 3 achievements: National Honor Society, ELKS Student of the Month, and the Kewanee YMCA Swim Team Captain
What’s something you learned that you will take with you after high school? One classroom learning experience that I will remember forever took place during my freshman year of high school. That year I was in two of the four art classes I could take. During the last semester, in my Mixed Media class, we had a project final where we had to plan and complete a media project in an hour time frame. When taking the final, I was able to finish early. Instead of sitting around waiting for the last half hour, I asked if I could help the other students who were still working on their projects with different media. I was given permission and was able to help one of the other students finish on time before the final bell. Overall, I learned from this experience the value of planning and working ahead.
Math/Sciences
Zachary Kulisek child of Katherine Barker and stepfather Trey Barker, plans to attend the University of Illinois - Urbana-Champaign
Top 3 achievements: National Honors Society, Scholastic bowl captain, and titan award in cross country
What’s something you learned that you will take with you after high school? During freshman year when my math teacher made fun of the class because they were cheating so badly.
Vocational Education
Sophie Wiesbrook, child of Wendy Baele, plans to attend University of Idaho-College of Natural Resources
Top 3 achievements: Inducted into National Honor Society sophomore year, 5.0 Club throughout high school, Chapter FFA President.
What’s something you learned that you will take with you after high school? During my sophomore year, I was enrolled in an Ag construction class. We spent numerous hours in the Ag shop fixing walls, re wiring outlets, and fixing up miscellaneous projects around. During this particular year, our Ag teacher, Mr. Henrekin, decided to purchase around 100 Tilapia. Tilapia is a freshwater fish that can be raised and harvested for food. We had this large tank in our aquatics room that was perfect for raising these fish. We got the fish in late December over Christmas Break. Flash forward to February, it is the middle of National FFA Week. Every year, we hold a petting zoo for the little kids. Mr. Henrekin let the kids feed the Tilapia small amounts of food each time a new class came through. The day ended well and the kids were ecstatic that they got to feed the fish. However, when I walked through the high school doors the next morning, a rancid smell filled my nostrils. It was the smell of very dead fish. I walk into the Ag room to see what the smell is about and come to find out that all of our precious Tilapia have died over night. All that time building the tank and taking care of those fish for nothing. We felt defeated. Though it was a sad day for our fish, I will never forget the atrocious smell that filled our hallway for the entire next two days. Ag class was always my favorite class of the year. I have been heavily involved in FFA throughout high school and have been introduced to so many new learning experiences through the field of Agriculture.
Young Journalist
Courtney Baele, child of Elaine and Jason Baele, plans to attend Illinois State University and study Nursing
Top 3 achievements: Early Acceptance With Honors into the Mennonite College Of Nursing at Illinois State University, Selected as a 2018 QC All-Star Volleyball Player, High Honors All 4 Years in High School.
What’s something you learned that you will take with you after high school? One classroom learning experience I will remember forever was my job shadowing experience at Colona Urgent Care. This experience was amazing, and confirmed that I wanted to continue my education into nursing school. This entire experience happened because of the classroom, even though the setting was elsewhere. Without teachers and administrators pushing us to use our classroom knowledge outside of school, learning cannot happen. I’m forever grateful for this experience because it has allowed me to focus on my career goals in nursing. Go birds!