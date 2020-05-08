{{featured_button_text}}
Arielle Monson

High School: Orion High School

Accomplishments: NHS, Illinois State Scholar, Seal of Biliteracy, Top Ten Percent

Future Plans: Attend the University of Nebraska-Lincoln to major in Computer Science and minor in Music Technology

Extracurriculars: Band, Robotics, Dance, Color Guard, Drama

Favorite Quote: "Fight for the things that you care about, but do it in a way that will lead others to join you." - Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Favorite Memory: When the entire robotics team scolded me for breaking the robot ... this happened a lot

Advice To Future Generations: With a little caffeine and a lot of good music, you can get through anything.

Parents Name: Tim Monson and Christi Monson

