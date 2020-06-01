{{featured_button_text}}
Ashley Brugman

High School: Muscatine

Accomplishments: Graduated

Future Plans: Hopefully college

Extracurriculars: Reading

Favorite Quote: "It is what it is."

Favorite Memory: Prom 2019

Advice To Future Generations: Stay in school.

Parents Names: Melissa Miller and Chris Brugman

