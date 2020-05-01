Ashlie Ledbetter

High School: Quad-Cities Christian School
Accomplishments: Ashlie has been recognized by 4-H in leadership, from being a Jr Leader to going to the capital to speak to State Representatives. Received the Emerald Award for her leadership accomplishments. This past year she received the DAR Award, recognizing her for her leadership, patriotism, dependability and service in her community. Ashlie has been Student Ambassador for the Hunger Drive as well as President of her school Student Council and Interact club. She has received the Presidential Award 2 years in a row for volunteering and fundraising for many events in the community.
Future Plans: Attend Blackhawk College, transfer to a 4-year college to major in early childhood education and youth ministry and minor in exercise science.
Extracurriculars: Ashlie has been involved in 4-H for 10 years. She enjoys shooting sports and volleyball. Ashlie loves fitness and exercise. Helmets of Hope is the Ministry at First Christian Church, East Moline. This Ministry helps recently homeless veterans with cleaning supplies when they move into their own homes. Working two jobs keeps Ashlie quite busy with all her other activities.
Favorite Quote: "Have courage and be kind"
Favorite Memory: Making all the special friends in high school. The memories made with them will last a lifetime.
Advice To Future Generations: Stay true to yourself and be kind to others and watch the magic happen.
Parents Names: Jim and Noelle Ledbetter
