Brandon Marckese

High School: Alwood Middle/High School

Accomplishments: Getting to graduate

Future Plans: Enrolled at Midwest Technical Institute for welding program

Extracurriculars: Kayaking and hiking

Favorite Quote: "Life is what you make it, so make it great!" - My Mom

Favorite Memory: Moving to a small town called Alpha. Being in a smaller school with smaller classes was very helpful to my education. The teachers seemed to care more.

Advice To Future Generations: Don't let anyone say you can't succeed in what you want to do in life. Ignore the bullies. Don't let them get to you. Always make friends and be as good to those friends as you want them to be to you. Show respect to people and kindness. Be helpful to those in need.

Parents Name: Sirina Barnett

