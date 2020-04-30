Brandon Marckese

High School: Alwood Middle/High School
Accomplishments: Getting to graduate
Future Plans: Enrolled at Midwest Technical Institute for welding program
Extracurriculars: Kayaking and hiking
Favorite Quote: "Life is what you make it, so make it great!" - My Mom
Favorite Memory: Moving to a small town called Alpha. Being in a smaller school with smaller classes was very helpful to my education. The teachers seemed to care more.
Advice To Future Generations: Don't let anyone say you can't succeed in what you want to do in life. Ignore the bullies. Don't let them get to you. Always make friends and be as good to those friends as you want them to be to you. Show respect to people and kindness. Be helpful to those in need.
Parents Name: Sirina Barnett
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.