{{featured_button_text}}
Brendan Paper

Brendan Paper

High School: Durant

Accomplishments: Honor Roll all four years, Varsity Letter Basketball, Baseball and Football, First Team All-Conference and 2nd Team All-District in Baseball, Quad-City Times All-Eastern Iowa Baseball Team, Honorable Mention Football, RVC Honorable Mention Basketball, All-Academic All-Conference Basketball, Muscatine Journal All-Area 2nd Team Basketball, RVC South Honorable Mention Basketball, 2019 Durant Homecoming Court

Future Plans: Attend the University of Iowa with a major in Business Enterprise Leadership

Extracurriculars: Football, Baseball, Basketball, Concert Choir

Favorite Quote: "Be the best you can be and never give up."

Favorite Memory: Beating Wilton senior year in football

Advice To Future Generations: High school goes very fast, so enjoy each and every moment.

Parents Names: Gary and Jenny Paper

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments