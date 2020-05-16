Brendan Paper

High School: Durant
Accomplishments: Honor Roll all four years, Varsity Letter Basketball, Baseball and Football, First Team All-Conference and 2nd Team All-District in Baseball, Quad-City Times All-Eastern Iowa Baseball Team, Honorable Mention Football, RVC Honorable Mention Basketball, All-Academic All-Conference Basketball, Muscatine Journal All-Area 2nd Team Basketball, RVC South Honorable Mention Basketball, 2019 Durant Homecoming Court
Future Plans: Attend the University of Iowa with a major in Business Enterprise Leadership
Extracurriculars: Football, Baseball, Basketball, Concert Choir
Favorite Quote: "Be the best you can be and never give up."
Favorite Memory: Beating Wilton senior year in football
Advice To Future Generations: High school goes very fast, so enjoy each and every moment.
Parents Names: Gary and Jenny Paper
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.