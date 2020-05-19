Brianna Staley

High School: Muscatine
Accomplishments: Varsity Bowling
Future Plans: Attend Muscatine Community College to study for a Dental Hygienist degree
Extracurriculars: Softball, Bowling
Favorite Quote: "It's not about how bad you want it, it's about how hard you're willing to work for it."
Favorite Memory: Senior year having Ma. Geodken for an English teacher, she is amazing.
Advice To Future Generations: Do not take school for granted especially your senior year because you never know when your last day of school will be.
Parents Names: Misty and Todd Staley
