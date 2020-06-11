{{featured_button_text}}
Cain Kilcoin

High School: Rockridge

Future Plans: Attend Black Hawk College to earn an Associates in Applied Sciences and then transfer to Western Illinois University to complete an Engineering degree

Extracurriculars: Fishing, hunting, snow boarding, hockey, hanging with friends

Parents Names: Jennifer and Adam Kilcoin

