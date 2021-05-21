Academics
Abby Determan, child of Mike and Taryn Determan, plans to attend Central College and major in chemistry and secondary education.
Top 3 achievements: National Honors Society, Valedictorian, and State Bowling team runner-up
What’s something you learned that you will take with you after high school? A classroom experience I'll remember forever was learning responsibility in band class Junior year. During this year I was put in the position of section leader of the trumpets. I had to make sure that my section was able to understand their music and answer any questions that they had. Throughout this experience, I had to learn, not only how to help myself but also how to help others at the same time. All in all, I believe that this experience will stick with me for a lifetime.
The Arts
Katera Scott, child of Kay and Gene Scott, plans to attend Clinton Community College
Top 3 achievements: Valedictorian, National Honors Society Member, and Thespian Society Vice President (MVP for two years)
What’s something you learned that you will take with you after high school? “Well, that’s admirable” that is what my chemistry teacher sent me after I had emailed him about my grades and was asking if there were any extra credit options. He never budged and just laughed in my face because I still hoped to get an ‘A’ in his class. Although I was very offended by the way he acted, I realized that no one is going to give me handouts just because I am trying hard. Within the past year of learning all of these tips to being an adult, I kept that lesson in mind. No one will indeed give you handouts, and it’s best to learn that while being a teenager. Life will always have its ups and downs, but you have to be able to trust in yourself and be there for yourself because you can pick yourself back up.
Humanities
Grace Stutting, child of Paula Stutting and Kevin Stutting, plans to attend the University of Iowa
Top 3 achievements: Going to the National competition for History Day. Being in 3.0 club. Helping with Special Olympics and Best Buddies special needs program.
What’s something you learned that you will take with you after high school? A classroom experience that I will never forget is my sophomore year Spanish II class. I just moved to Camanche and was getting a feel for the classroom setting. All of the students along with the teacher, Seniora. Turner gave me a jump start to an amazing two and a half years at Camanche High. We discussed the morals of learning other ethnicities and embracing the differences in humans. Since that first day in Spanish class, I felt at home in that classroom. Knowing the injustices of humans around the world has compelled me to be a better person and help and love people no matter their race, religion or social status. I am forever thankful for all of the memories and the person I have become thanks to, Camanche High School.
Leadership
Emma Holstein, child of Brent Holstein and Lisa Holstein, is undecided on what college to attend
Top 3 achievements: 4 year 3.0 club member, National Honor Society, and Dean's List at Clinton Community College
What’s something you learned that you will take with you after high school? One of the learning experiences that I will remember forever is being a class officer my sophomore and junior year. This was a great opportunity to work with others and accomplish various missions for our community. Within student council, I have volunteered with blood drives, food drives, toy drives, Dance Marathon, and indoor Trick or Treating, while also planning homecoming and pride week. Mrs. Emily Turner and Ms. Lynnea Quick are great role models and always pushed me to do my best and express my leadership skills. My work ethic and commitment to volunteering has increased tremendously throughout the years, while these skills I have learned will be very beneficial for my future.
Math/Sciences
Christopher Dorsey, child of Krishna Dorsey and Debra Dorsey, plans to attend Clinton Community College/Iowa State University
Top 3 achievements: State cross country, National Honors Society, and Breaking track record in middle school
What’s something you learned that you will take with you after high school? During my sophomore year, in my CAD class, I decided to make a project on my own using everything that I had learned and using new stuff. Up until my senior year, I worked on it when I could, and it took a lot of troubleshooting and self-teaching as well as help from peers and my teacher. In the end, I finished the project and it is something I am most proud of in high school.
Vocational Education
Troy Edmunds, child of Gregory Edmunds and Lisa Runge, plans to enlist in the United States Air Force
Top 3 achievements: Three year 3.0 club member, 2020 Individual state bowling champion, and 2020 team state bowling champions
What’s something you learned that you will take with you after high school? I will never forget my first day of sophomore year, all of the nerves and excitement. I was super terrified of high school and what it had to offer, in fact I was so nervous for so long that it started to have a negative impact on my grades all the way through freshman year. Then sometime during the 3rd or 4th week of school, my science teacher, Dr. Cameron approached me and talked to me as if I was his best friend, I remember what he said to this day, "Troy if you start approaching your work with more confidence and focus I truly believe you can great work". For some reason that was all I needed, a confidence booster. From that day forward I have but forth my best effort to be the best student and will continue to do so in everyday life until my breath. Without that conversation I truly am unsure if I would ever have so much success.
Young Journalist
Bella Sager, child of Jessica and Dan Sager, plans to attend the University of Iowa
Top 3 achievements: Valedictorian, National Honors Society, and Battle of the Books State
What’s something you learned that you will take with you after high school? In Composition I class, I was presenting my first speech to my class since schools had gone back into session. Before the pandemic, I was perfectly fine with public speaking. Yet as I stood in front of my classmates, it was as if every fear I’d had about presenting had come true. My mouth was filled with cotton, beads of sweat were rolling down my back. It was as if my voice had left me. Each breath through my mask was a panicked wheeze. I considered taking a bad grade on the speech, despite the many hours of work I had put into it. Despite this, I managed to finish my speech. Powering through my anxiety and struggle taught me a lesson about perseverance that I have already put to use. By completing an act I was afraid of showing me that doing so is the only way to grow.