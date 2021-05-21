Academics
Victor Snook, child of Candy and Wade Snook, plans to attend Western Illinois University.
Top 3 achievements: 2020 Sons of the American Revolution Award, 2018-2021 Academic All Conference, 2020-2021 FFA Chapter Scholar.
What’s something you learned that you will take with you after high school? My most memorable learning experiences in High School happened in the Ag room. It was here that I took some of my most fun classes including Horticulture and Ag Mechanics. These hands-on classes were what really made me enjoy my school days, and made school feel less like work. I was able to learn great useful information including how to weld, electrical work, and engine work. These lessons that I learned have given me valuable skills as I grow and look to the future. Horticulture taught me the importance of plant life and the great beauty that comes with them when they are arranged. Ag mechanics was my favorite class in high school. Not only did I learn essential skills for my future, but I also learned tangible knowledge about engines to help me with my hobbies like snowmobiling. In conclusion, my ag classes have been most memorable to me.
Humanities
Olivia Akers, child of Kelly Akers and Thomas Akers, plans to attend Oklahoma City University.
Top 3 achievements: Illinois State Scholar (2021). I qualified for the IHSA State Speech Competition, the first person from my high school to do so (2020). I was selected for the Illinois Music Educators Association's 2020 senior band.
What’s something you learned that you will take with you after high school? Most people have few memories of kindergarten. I am not an exception to this. I couldn't tell you what day I learned the alphabet or who sat next to me on the bus, but I remember everything about Mrs. Youngstrum. She never liked to have students stand up to work in her art class. She was strict about noise and scissors. And I adored her. I was very shy in kindergarten, but Mrs. Youngstrum made it clear that she believed in me and my talents. She was the first person to do this. In 2010, Mrs. Youngstrum sent me a note. It was not a very special note, just thanking me for some presents. However, I was the only student she ever sent one to. She continues to be a part of my life today, and I know I have someone in my corner. And I will always remember that.
Leadership
Kendall Lewis, child of Mike and Dawn Lewis, plans to attend Monmouth College.
Top 3 achievements: D.A.R. Award Winner, All-Area Dispatch Team for Softball, High Honor Roll.
What’s something you learned that you will take with you after high school? A classroom learning experience I will remember forever was senior year is physics with Mrs. Fielding. We were learning about wave lengths and we got to make our own flutes out of straws. This was one of our labs that she described as "one of the best" before we started that I will never forget. We even played Twinkle Twinkle Little Star as a class and got it on video.
Math/Sciences
Lauren Anderson, child of Terry and Angela Anderson, plans to attend Monmouth College.
Top 3 achievements: IDTA scholastic achievement, Lincoln Trail Conference Champions - Cross Country, Lincoln Trail All Academic Team - Basketball, Cross Country.
What’s something you learned that you will take with you after high school? Ever since I was a kid I’ve been the oddball of the family. They all prefer history or English over anything math. If my brothers had questions about something in math I was their go-to person. Numbers and the process of math have always made sense and stuck with me. During a math class I asked my teacher what I could do with math. I dislike learning vocab and explaining why it works. I’m more of a hands on person wanting to actually do the math. My teacher asked if I’d looked into engineering. I’ve never really thought of it but after doing more research I found that engineering might be the path I want to take in college. My math teacher was more of a role model than an actual teacher to me because he helped guide me through my high school career and gave me options for my future.
The Arts
Baylee Palmer, child of Cari Palmer and Brad Palmer, plans to attend Black Hawk College.
Top 3 achievements: Quad Cities Scholastic Bowl Masonic Conference 3rd place, Art show best in show, and Wood Working State Champion 4H.
What’s something you learned that you will take with you after high school? One classroom learning experience that I will remember for ever is how often I have taught my art teacher things. My art teacher is rather inexperienced in art and I have taken art for four years. I have saved various project ideas she has had by explaining the way that they should be done in order for things to not be destroyed or messed up. I taught her how to use paint thickener mixed with acrylic to create three dimensional texture on a painting piece. I enjoy teaching her as she encourages me to so my best. I have never had an art teacher before her that encouraged me in quite the way that Mrs. Jewett does. Though my experience of teaching her art techniques in the last two years I have learned so much as far as expressing myself and allowing myself to be freely creative is concerned.
Vocational Education
Annie Johnson, child of Justin and Amanda Johnson, plans to attend University of Wisconsin-Platteville.
Top 3 achievements: 2020-2021 Cambridge FFA President, University of Wisconsin Platteville Chancellors Scholarship Recipient, 2021 FFA State Winner of the Swine Production Entrepreneurship SAE Area While in high school.
What’s something you learned that you will take with you after high school? I have been enrolled in agriculture classes and been a part of several labs. My favorite skill I have learned is how to weld in an ag mechanics class. Welding is not a skill I would have been able to learn had it not been for me taking an ag class. My teachers Miss Riden and Mr. Taber taught me safety and the important components of welding. Learning this skill helped me prove to myself that not only can I learn new things but I can excel at it if I put my mind to it.