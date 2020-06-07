{{featured_button_text}}
Cameron Hoon

Cameron Hoon

High School: Durant

Accomplishments: State Bowling three times, Eagle Scout, Varsity in all sports played, 3.1 Overall Grade Point

Future Plans: Attend Iowa Central Community College for Turf Grass Management

Extracurriculars: Bowling, Cross Country, Baseball, Track, Band

Favorite Quote: "Hard work beats talent when talent doesn't work hard."

Favorite Memory: Going to State Bowling three years in a row

Advice To Future Generations: Don't be stupid.

Parents Names: Bryan and Mindy Hoon

