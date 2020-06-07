Cameron Hoon

High School: Durant
Accomplishments: State Bowling three times, Eagle Scout, Varsity in all sports played, 3.1 Overall Grade Point
Future Plans: Attend Iowa Central Community College for Turf Grass Management
Extracurriculars: Bowling, Cross Country, Baseball, Track, Band
Favorite Quote: "Hard work beats talent when talent doesn't work hard."
Favorite Memory: Going to State Bowling three years in a row
Advice To Future Generations: Don't be stupid.
Parents Names: Bryan and Mindy Hoon
