Caylie Hessler

High School: Geneseo High School
Accomplishments: Cheerleader all four years, Varisty Cheer Captain two years; Gymnastics Team three years; National Honor Society, High Honor Roll all four years; Chris Heath Memorial Scholarship
Future Plans: Attend Grand Canyon University to pursue a degree in Nursing and plans to continue to become a Midwife
Extracurriculars: Cheerleading, Gymnastics, NHS, volunteering
Favorite Quote: "The rule is you have to dance a little bit before you walk out in the world because it changes the way you walk." - Sandra Bullock
Parents Names: Jodi Hessler and Shaun Hessler
