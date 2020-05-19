{{featured_button_text}}
Caylie Hessler

High School: Geneseo High School

Accomplishments: Cheerleader all four years, Varisty Cheer Captain two years; Gymnastics Team three years; National Honor Society, High Honor Roll all four years; Chris Heath Memorial Scholarship

Future Plans: Attend Grand Canyon University to pursue a degree in Nursing and plans to continue to become a Midwife

Extracurriculars: Cheerleading, Gymnastics, NHS, volunteering

Favorite Quote: "The rule is you have to dance a little bit before you walk out in the world because it changes the way you walk." - Sandra Bullock

Parents Names: Jodi Hessler and Shaun Hessler

