Academics
Grace Pierce, child of Johann and Amy Pierce, plans to attend the University of Iowa
Top 3 achievements: Tutoring Club at Central DeWitt High School: Junior and Senior year; National Honor Society; and Volunteer Assistant Volleyball Coach
What’s something you learned that you will take with you after high school? One classroom learning experience that I will remember forever is my second-grade year. My teacher was Ms. McCloy, and she had some strict rules, but she is still one of my favorite teachers to this day. I remember that you had to do your homework with a sharpened pencil. She could tell if your pencil was sharpened or not and if it wasn't, you would have to spend recess standing along the fence. Also, if you ever forgot to write your name at the top of the paper, you would have to rewrite your name over and over a hundred times. Each time you forgot to write your name, another hundred was added, so if I forgot a second time, I would have to write my name 200 times. This taught me to always have sharpened pencils with me and to always put my name on my papers.
The Arts
Rory Maricle, child of Chris and Holle Maricle, plans to study neuroscience and global health studies at the University of Iowa
Top 3 achievements: Drum Major of the Marching Sabers Pride senior year, lettering eight times in band, and finishing high school with a 4.0 GPA.
What’s something you learned that you will take with you after high school? I've been a musician for the last four years, and I've learned so much from my peers and from my director, Mr. Greubel, throughout that time. Although I intend to pursue medicine instead of professional music in the future, there is a lot I'm taking with me from my time as a member of the band. Practicing and perfecting solos has taught me that I can do anything I put my mind to, no matter how ambitious. Being section leader and drum major has taught me how to be an effective and kind leader. And most importantly, band as a whole has taught me what it feels like be genuinely passionate about something. I'm truly grateful for all that band has done for me.
Humanities
Kaylie Stearns, child of Christy and Josh Stearns, plans to attend the University of Northern Iowa
Top 3 achievements: Iowa Honor Cheer Squad, National Honor Society,and American Legion Leadership Award
What’s something you learned that you will take with you after high school? I will never forget is spending my last semester of high school in a composition class working on a research paper throughout the duration of the course. This will forever be engraved in my head because it was an opportunity to learn a lot and really challenge my writing experience. There are so many rules to follow when doing research and having to fit all the information into 7-10 pages was definitely something that took a lot of time. The bonds that were created with the class was an experience too with all the reading and writing sessions we would make together to keep each other motivated. I feel like I spent countless hours doing this paper and becoming educated on the topic. I will now be a pro in college on how to do in-text citations and effectively write a well thought out research paper.
Leadership
Keaton Zeimet, chilld of Jason Zeimet and JoEllen Zeimet, plans to attend the University of Wisconsin Madison
Top 3 achievements: 3rd place finisher at State Wrestling, National Honor Society, and Student Council President
What’s something you learned that you will take with you after high school? I will remember forever what happened freshmen year in AP European History class. We were learning about Napoleon Bonaparte through a giant game of Napoleonic chess. We were learning about historically important battles and napoleon style war tactics through a chess game. This event taught me that education can be fun and be found in the least likely places. The class made me realize that I wanted to study political science and eventually become a lawyer.
Math/Sciences
Wyatt Sailer child of Melanie Sailer, Brent Sailer, and Angie Sailer, plans to attend the The University of Iowa
Top 3 achievements: Made it to the FTC World Championship in 2019 with the school's robotics team; AP Scholars award; and Outstanding Delegate in 2020 Iowa Youth Symposium
What’s something you learned that you will take with you after high school? The environment of my German class fostered growth and encouraged critical thinking through a number of approaches that may be considered odd compared to a typical classroom— which it is not. The instructor granted us freedom to choose how we learn, provided amazing flexibility, allowing us to do our work in class or out of class, and goes extraordinary lengths to provide the necessary tools for his students. The environment encouraged open discussion, which opened my eyes but more importantly my mind to topics rarely discussed in school, such as entitlement, gratitude, and white privilege. We definitely learned what our transcript implies we learn, but that only scratched the surface, and this open dialogue and challenging of ideas helped me sympathize with others, understand others, and see things from new perspectives far greater than I could have before, something I will cherish forever.
Vocational Education
Brad McKown, child of Rachel and Justin Stewart, went to Basic Training last summer, and this summer will be going to Advanced Training for the Army. Afterward, he plans to attend the University of Iowa
Top 3 achievements: ServSafe Certificate, Earning 100% on the AP Computer Science Test, and getting to the point where I can understand a conversation between to people completely in Spanish.
What’s something you learned that you will take with you after high school? The most memorable class experience was being in Mrs. Betz's in the meal management classes as everybody was trialing their recipes. There is a wide variety of smells around the room, and to help trial the recipes taste tests must be done as well which makes each day enjoyable as you never know what you're gonna get. Some people choose to do themes from around the world or a dessert theme. I just popped into one of the classes last week and got to try some chocolate-covered cheesecake balls and some chicken and spinach lasagna. A majority of my fond memories from high school took place in Mrs. Betz's room.
Young Journalist
Krystina Franks, child of Tammy Brown and Mike Brown, plans to attend the University of Northern Iowa
Top 3 achievements: My writing was chosen to be published in a college anthology; main editor of the school's Literary Magazine; and I've gone to state all four years I've competed in Speech Club.
What’s something you learned that you will take with you after high school? During grade school, I always struggled with reading and writing. I had multiple learning disorders and was told by many therapists and doctors that I would pretty much never be able to write “well.” In 6th grade, we were assigned an argumentative essay and I made it my mission to work twice as hard as my classmates in order to be taken seriously by teachers. Long story short, it worked. That was the first paper I had received an A on. By the end, my teacher, Mr. Miller, pulled me aside and told me how proud of me he was. I had broken the standards set for me and knew I was capable of sharing my voice through writing. I am forever grateful for this memory because without the support and courage I was given through Mr. Miller, I don’t think I’d be the writer I am today.