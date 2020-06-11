{{featured_button_text}}
Charlotte Graves

Charlotte Graves 

High School: Illinois Math and Science Academy

Future Plans: Attend Northeastern University and study abroad

Extracurriculars: Theater Tech, Yearbook, GSA, Peer Tutoring

Favorite Quote: "You're going to be amazing." - Lady Istus, The Adventure Zone

Favorite Memory: Skipping a pep rally to adventure with friends

Advice To Future Generations: Make your own high school experience, don't just follow the crowd.

Parents Names: Shaun and Vicki Graves

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments