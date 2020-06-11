Charlotte Graves 

High School: Illinois Math and Science Academy
Future Plans: Attend Northeastern University and study abroad
Extracurriculars: Theater Tech, Yearbook, GSA, Peer Tutoring
Favorite Quote: "You're going to be amazing." - Lady Istus, The Adventure Zone
Favorite Memory: Skipping a pep rally to adventure with friends
Advice To Future Generations: Make your own high school experience, don't just follow the crowd.
Parents Names: Shaun and Vicki Graves
