Academics
Michelle Powell, child of Bob and Penny Powell, plans to attend the University of Iowa
Top 3 achievements: Valedictorian, AP Scholar, and NHS
What’s something you learned that you will take with you after high school? When I was in chemistry, as a sophomore, we would do many labs. One specific lab has sparked my love for science fields. It was our magnesium lab, although it sounds kinda boring it has turned out really fascinating. The lab consisted of burning magnesium, that results in a very bright light. It was so bright that the protective glasses we would normally wear in labs were not sufficient enough and instead we needed to wear tinted glasses. This was very interesting to me and I began my dive into chemistry related careers. I have now based my future job on chemical reactions and will use that to help with climate change.
Joseph Simpson, child of Ronda Simpson and Rodney Simpson, plans to attend Kirkwood Community College
Top 3 achievements: Two-time 1st Team All-State Baseball, 1st Team All Conference Golf, and 8th Place in shot-put at the Drake Relays
What’s something you learned that you will take with you after high school? My favorite learning experience in high school was in my Criminal Justice class with Mr.Misiewicz. Everyday was interesting in that class because he knew how to spice things up. We would learn about cool topics and then he would expand on them by telling stories from his past. Everyone in the class would be involved and no one ever got bored. It was always a great time.
The Arts
Erin Soesbe, child of Pat and Laurie Soesbe, plans to attend Clinton Community College
Top 3 achievements: High Honors, Section Leader and Co-President for Orchestra
What’s something you learned that you will take with you after high school? Music has had such a huge impact on my life in the past 9 years. I didn’t realize that when I joined orchestra when I was only 9 years old that I would be participating in one of the most significant and heartfelt experiences of my life. I have realized throughout my time in orchestra that the people you surround yourself with truly do become like your family. It is amazing to see how much my classmates and I have grown, not only as musicians but also as individuals. I cannot thank my teachers and music staff at Clinton High enough for putting in all of the work, time, and patience that they have for us since we were that young and for treating us like a family. This is an incredible experience that I will never forget from my time at Clinton High School!
Emily Reeser, child of Rosemary Reeser, plans to attend a four year college
Top 3 achievements: 2020 Iowa Allstate choir, President of the drama/speech club, and secretary of Acapella choir
What’s something you learned that you will take with you after high school? One memory that will stay with me forever is my choir director. He always told us “practice makes permanent” and encouraged us to work to are fullest abilities. The class was previously built on honor, and hard work, that carried through his students through a life time. For that I thank you, and cherish
Humanities
Oliver Reed, child of Scott and Jodie Reed, plans to attend the University of Iowa cinema program
Top 3 achievements: 3.747 GPA, all AP/honors courses, and raise/promotion at employment.
What’s something you learned that you will take with you after high school? Learning to adapt with the pandemic with school has taught by me time management will stick with me forever. Starting off being online gave me experience in different classroom formats and lead me to choose attend a university rather than online college due to the enjoyment of interacting with peers in person. Coming back in person let me realize how important being with your teachers and classmates is.
Emily Frye, child of Jeremy and Estrella "Tia" Frye, plans to attend Iowa State University
Top 3 achievements: National Honors Society, Percussion Section Leader, and 3.0 Club.
What’s something you learned that you will take with you after high school? One classroom experience I’ll remember forever is a college physics lab where we built a trebuchet. We did several hands-on labs in this class, and this was my favorite. This was a group project and we had to communicate well to complete it. We met every morning at school and also communicated by group text. The days leading up to the launch were hectic and the team really came together to deliver. We assembled the arm and sling, as well as improved the trigger mechanism. When we did finally launch, it was near flawless with the results matching our predictions. Our project’s outcome was a combination of good teamwork, coordination, and efficient communication. I’m proud to have been part of the team, and will never forget this project.
Leadership
Emily Manemann, child of Dan and Amy Manemann, plans to attend Clarke University National
Top 3 achievements: Honors Society Secretary/Treasurer, Student Council Executive Board Secretary/ Treasurer, and Troupe 452 Stage Manager.
What’s something you learned that you will take with you after high school? My Junior year I decided to take on the challenge of taking College Physics. This was a class that I have heard many mixed reactions about. Some people loved it while others hated it because it was so difficult. I took it because I wanted to challenge myself. I ended up loving the class, my teacher made the effort to help everyone by asking how they would learn the best so he could incorporate it into his lessons. If you were a visual learner he would run an experiment to demonstrate what he was talking about. If you learned better by hearing or writing he would make slideshows and go through them explaining every single concept. Once COVID-19 hit and we went all online, Mr. Endress still would check in to make sure we were understanding, while demonstrating his concepts through home experiments or videos explaining his slideshows.
Molly Shannon, child of Daniel and Nicole Shannon, plans to attend the University of Iowa
Top 3 achievements: Winner of Miss Clinton County’s Outstanding Teen 2018, Received the Gold Key Award for Service, and 4.0 Club
What’s something you learned that you will take with you after high school? My Sophomore year of high school, I was sitting in my Honors English 10 class. My teacher Mrs. Leafgreen was telling our class about the Whole Class Inquiry we were going to work on. We each had a different task and we had to create a board game with good rules, style and teamwork. I was the student leader of the project and I’ll never forget the high stress and anxiety we had through the duration of creating this game. Although we had a load of worries while creating our product, we ended up winning 1st place with the best board game. I learned different leadership tactics as well as how to lead even when things get difficult. When something gets hard, you don’t just give up. You must find another way and keep trying until you achieve whatever it is you need to do.
Math/Sciences
Max Kaczinski, child of Molly & Jason Kaczinski, plans to attend the University of Iowa
Top 3 achievements: High Honors- 4 years, 2x All MAC All-academic, and 3.0 club four years.
What’s something you learned that you will take with you after high school? I will definitely never forget my experience in my Introduction to Engineering Design course. As a small class we learned many different principles of design, and learned how to apply them through different projects we did throughout the class. The hands on experience was very enjoyable and different from many other classes. Towards the end of the course, we got to use 3-D modeling software to apply everything we learned, and this experience helped me decide to pursue a career in engineering after graduation.
Viviana Ramirez, child of Maria and Rafael Ramirez, plans to attend the University of Iowa
Top 3 achievements: Homecoming Queen, girls' Cross Country captain, and Senior class Vice President
What’s something you learned that you will take with you after high school? I will never forget the many rigorous classes that I took during my time at CHS. Although I may have worked tirelessly, spent many late nights, and studied for hours in the end it has helped me challenge my abilities as a student.
Vocational Education
Brayden Cottrell, child of Tami and Mark Cottrell, plans to enter the workforce
Top 3 achievements: 3.0 club, college level welding certificate in Mig, Tig, Stick, and Flux core. American Legion Boys State recipient.
What’s something you learned that you will take with you after high school? As a student in advanced classes, the custodial staff brings in damaged equipment from around the school and we are asked to problem solve and fix the equipment using the skills we learned in the class. This helped show me that the skills I'm learning in class are needed in many different areas of life.
Zoey Smith, child of Pauline Smith and Timithoy Smith, plans to attend Capri College
Top 3 achievements: 3.0 club
What’s something you learned that you will take with you after high school? When I was a freshman, Mr. Pataska was my Accounting One teacher. All summer I had been told he was a bad and mean teacher, I was kinda worried. The first day I walked in, their was one other freshman and we both had to sit in front because all the back seats were taken. so I was even more worried because I couldn't hide in the back and just do work. The first thing Mr. Pataska did when he walked in was call us freshmen out. He said "We got some brave ones sitting in the front." Then all eyes were on us and everyone started laughing. We joined in because what else were we supposed to do. The whole class he messed with us, but it was in a good way. He was different from most of the teachers I've had. He made his class fun and exciting. I made great relationships with the upper class and Mr. Pataska. That class is the reason I loved my freshman year.