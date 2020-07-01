Academics
Kira Price, child of Maggi Price, plans to major in Business Finance and minor in Spanish at the University of Iowa.
Top 3 achievements: Valedictorian, President of Interact and National Honor Society, and co-creator of the annual Back to School Bash student prep event in Clinton
What’s something you learned that you will take with you after high school? I’ll never forget this one lesson over ethics in my Introduction to Business class. My teacher gave us a pop quiz over the material we had not yet learned as punishment for the class behaving rudely. He gave us the quiz, we wrote our best answers, then he collected them and left the room. He returned and passed back our quizzes with an answer key on the board. We were to correct the assessments ourselves and he left the room while we did - allowing us the opportunity to cheat. When we were done, he returned to the classroom and gathered our corrected quizzes before revealing to us that he had made copies of each students’ quiz before the corrections. If the answers from the copy matched the answers on the corrected quiz (meaning you didn’t cheat), you got 100 percent, if not, you got a zero. It was a test of ethics.
Kaylee Camp, child of Lee and Sue Camp, plans to major in Exercise Science / Pre-physical Therapy at St. Ambrose University.
Top 3 achievements: Governor’s Scholar Nominee, 3x Tennis State Qualifier, and AP Scholar with Honor
What’s something you learned that you will take with you after high school? A classroom learning experience that I will remember forever was my freshman Honors U.S. History class. What made it so special, was that I had the best teacher: my father. My dad taught both my classmates and me much about history, but also useful lessons that could be applied to our lives. He challenged us to form our own opinions on events and taught us to never forget the past and those who came before us. Not many kids get the chance to be taught in school by one of their parents and I’m extremely grateful that I was in his class. The experience changed me as a student and as a person and is something that I will never forget.
The Arts
Shania Mussmann, child of Dawn Adamiec and Richard Mussmann, plans to major in Nursing at the University of Iowa and Clinton Community College.
Top 3 accomplishments: I have received a 3.5+ GPA for all four years. I was awarded Drum Major in the Royal River King and Queen Marching Band. I have been honored to be an Assistant Dance teacher for four years.
What’s something you learned that you will take with you after high school? One of my classroom experiences I will remember forever was during marching band. Everyone was so exhausted from rehearsing and was complaining. My band teacher, Mr. Hahn got on the speaker and encouraged us if we want to succeed we have to fight for what we want. If we want to have fun we have to put the work in which means putting more than 100%. Mr. Hahn inspired me when he said, “To be successful it does not have to be a chore. Make the path to success fun and make memories while you do so.” I will live by this for the rest of my life in everything I do. I have learned life is too short and we need to make the best of every minute of it.
Jenna Spencer, child of Corey and Lora Council, Bryan and Tammy Spencer, plans to double major in Music Composition and Music Education at the Northern Iowa University, Cedar Falls, Iowa.
Top 3 achievements: Selected as a second-alternate trombonist in the IHSMA All-State Band, AP Scholar (Have taken a minimum of three AP exams and scored 3 or higher on each), and four-year section leader (Low Brass - Trombones/Baritones).
What’s something you learned that you will take with you after high school? While it didn’t take place in a classroom of my own, I was able to experience it through my band class. During my sophomore year, a small group of band students had the opportunity to visit the University of Northern Iowa for their annual All-State clinic. During this, the students were able to work with the professor of their respective instruments and go over some of the audition materials and techniques. During the clinic, Dr. Williams, the trombone professor, asked for a couple of volunteers to play their audition piece so far, where he would then teach through working with the volunteer in front of the group. That year (and the two years that followed), I volunteered to go upfront and play. While nerve-racking, the most notable improvements to my playing occurred in the weeks following the clinic, when I could apply everything we had worked on to my playing.
Humanities
Prushia Golden, child of Wesley and Kristina Golden, plans to major in Communications: Digital Media Production at the Northern Iowa University, Cedar Falls, Iowa.
Top 3 achievements: Secretary of my school’s Drama Troupe 452, Editor of my high school’s Yearbook, and member of the National Honors Society.
What’s something you learned that you will take with you after high school? Upon signing up for college physics in my junior year, I was terrified. This class lasted all three trimesters, covered 8 college credits, and wasn’t to be taken lightly. In the last trimester, whole-class inquiry projects happened nearly back to back. Here, we were pushed to apply our knowledge to a real outcome. I was forced to collaborate with my peers on a level I never considered before. In this specific project, we had to create a bottle rocket that shot nearly 50 feet in the air. I was chosen to be our project leader, so the pressure was on. The joy I saw on my teammate’s face when that rocket launched was the best learning experience I had ever had. I learned so much about leading that day, and that the hard work of the group means so much more than any individual in it.
Annika Reed, child of Jeff and Ann Reed, plans to attend Wheaton College, Wheaton, Ill.
Top 3 achievements: Student body/student council secretary, A'Cappella choir secretary, and Drama Troupe #452 Vice President/President
What’s something you learned that you will take with you after high school? One of the moments that will stick with me forever was not planned teaching. In my junior year I took college-level physics, which was a stretch for me personally, as science is not my strong suit. One unit I struggled with was electricity. In the middle of our electricity unit, another event was going on throughout the school, and the majority of our class was not there. Instead of continuing with the unit, our teacher decided to make it a practical, fun, learning day. The whole class period we played with static and how it travels. We tested different objects, we passed static from person to person, and we chased each other around the room and shocked people. The day seemed like a fun way to wait for the rest of the class, but when we went back to normal the next day, I discovered electricity made so much more sense. I learned the power of unintentional learning that day.
Leadership
Keira Fullick, child of Jack and Andrea Fullick, plans to major in Nursing at Clinton Community College.
Top 3 achievements: President of Leo’s Club two years in a row, National Honors Society, and 3.0 Club each year of high school.
What’s something you learned that you will take with you after high school? Reading the “Odyssey” sophomore year in Mrs. Leafgreen’s class and just having fun with my friends while also getting good grades.
Brooke Mulholland, child of Paul and Kim Mulholland, plans to major in Sports Management at Kirkwood Community College.
Top 3 achievements: Selected to attend the Hugh O’Brian Youth Leadership Conference, Class Secretary position in Student Council all 4 years, and maintained a 3.9 GPA or higher all four years.
What’s something you learned that you will take with you after high school? Something that I have always been very passionate about is personal health and self-growth. Developing yourself into the person you want to become physically, mentally, emotionally, etc., are things that I strive to do every day. The class that most people wouldn’t consider “as important as the others” but in my opinion is just as important, is strength training. Throughout my high school career, I have been developing myself into the best athlete I can possibly be since I am playing college volleyball. This class, as well as my strength coach Mike Griswold, has allowed me to grow in such a way where I am able to play a sport at the collegiate level. This has shown me if you work hard and dedicate yourself to something, anything is possible.
Math/The Sciences
Riley Nickles, child of Ashton and Stephanie Nickles, plans to major in Engineering at Brigham Young University, Provo, Utah.
Top 3 achievements: Student Body President, National Honors Society, and Varsity Cross Country
What’s something you learned that you will take with you after high school? A favorite learning experience was the Trebuchet project in College Physics. We had been studying the physics behind a trebuchet for a while and then our teacher put us into groups and had us build one. We all had a bunch of different responsibilities and it would have seemed very chaotic to someone who didn’t know what was going on. After days of work our different jobs began to take shape and it all came together in our trebuchet. On the final day when we launched it was the best moment in the project as we could see all the different parts come and work together in unison. It was so fulfilling to see all of our hard work pay off.
Justin Wenzel, child of Amy Meggers and Jeff Wenzel, plans to major in Engineering/Business at Iowa State University.
Top 3 achievements: Eagle Scout, Perfect Attendance, and National Honor Society
What’s something you learned that you will take with you after high school? A classroom experience that I will never forget is having Evan Haan as a math teacher. Mr. Haan taught me in three different classes, Honors Pre Calc, Principles of Engineering, and AP Stats. Although it might have been a struggle for Mr. Haan to have me in his class with my constant questions about problems with the work, he made math and engineering an enjoyable subject to attend every day. Mr. Haan helped change my perspective on math and engineering by creating a very kick back work at your own pace type of learning environment, having this open-minded classroom type of learning environment truly helped me want to further my education in math and engineering. All around Mr. Haan has made my time at Clinton High School a very great experience in math and engineering courses.
Vocational Education
Brynn Comstock, child of Megan and Jason Comstock, plans to major in Dental Assisting at Clinton Community College.
Top 3 achievements: Earned 12 college credits during high school, Honor Roll, and Culinary Practicum assistant.
What’s something you learned that you will take with you after high school? This year, I was the teacher’s assistant in the special ed classroom, in a class called “Peer Friends”. During my semester in the class, the students taught me patience, unconditional love, and that it is OK to mess up but to always try again. My whole time in that class was an experience I will never forget because I got to help them learn and grow, and they also helped me. I am very thankful I got to be a part of that class, and learn things I otherwise wouldn’t.
Nevaeh Wagoner, child of Erin and Jacob Thoms and Joshua Wagoner, plans to major in Marketing with a minor in international business at Kirkwood Community College and then transfer to the University of Iowa.
Top 3 achievements: Qualifying for the Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA) national conference held in San Antonio, Texas in the event publication design, Class president, and National Honors Society.
What’s something you learned that you will take with you after high school? I will never forget the impact my FBLA advisor and business teacher, Mr.Pataska had on me. If it was not for him, I would not have joined FBLA, which was my favorite activity throughout high school. Through my four years of experience in FBLA, I have met so many amazing people from across the nation, made countless memories, along with growing my knowledge of business. Mr. Pataska has taught me that the only way to grow as a person is to get out of your comfort zone. He has always pushed me to be the best version of myself and I will always be grateful for the lasting impact he made on my life.
