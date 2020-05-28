Dallas Krueger

High School: Rockridge High School
Accomplishments: Four-time IHSA All-State Selection, 4-time TRAC First Team Conference Selection, four-time Regional Champion, four-time Bob Mitton Invitational Champion, four-time State Medalist, 2020 1A 138 pound State Champion
Future Plans: Enlisted in the United States Army
Extracurriculars: Wrestling
Favorite Quote: "Are you serious?"
Favorite Memory: Winning the IHSA State Championship
Advice To Future Generations: Work hard and never give up.
Parents Names: Aaron and Heather Krueger
