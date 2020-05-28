{{featured_button_text}}
Dallas Krueger

Dallas Krueger

High School: Rockridge High School

Accomplishments: Four-time IHSA All-State Selection, 4-time TRAC First Team Conference Selection, four-time Regional Champion, four-time Bob Mitton Invitational Champion, four-time State Medalist, 2020 1A 138 pound State Champion

Future Plans: Enlisted in the United States Army

Extracurriculars: Wrestling

Favorite Quote: "Are you serious?"

Favorite Memory: Winning the IHSA State Championship

Advice To Future Generations: Work hard and never give up.

Parents Names: Aaron and Heather Krueger

