{{featured_button_text}}
Daulton Hetzler

Daulton Hetzler

High School: Muscatine

Accomplishments: Honor Roll 6-12th grade, Presidential Principal Award, Excellence in Education Scholarships, Academic Letter, National Council on Youth Leadership

Future Plans: Attend community college for welding degree

Extracurriculars: Drag Racing

Favorite Quote: "Be humble and kind."

Favorite Memory: Hearing for the first time with my cochlear implant

Advice To Future Generations: Always be humble and kind.

Parents Names: Jason and Kim Hetzler

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments