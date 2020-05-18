{{featured_button_text}}
Daulton Hetzler

Daulton Hetzler

High School: Muscatine

Accomplishments: National Council on Youth Leadership, Presidential Principal Award, Excellence In Education Scholarships, MHS Academic Letter, Honor Roll

Future Plans: Welding Degree

Extracurriculars: Drag racing

Favorite Memory: Getting a truck

Advice To Future Generations: Don't take anything for granted and always be humble.

Parents Names: Jason and Kim Hetzler

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments