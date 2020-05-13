Dwira Nandini

High School: Rivermont Collegiate
Accomplishments: Ambassador Club President, T4T, National Honor Society, Model G20 Summit in Beijing
Future Plans: Study Psychology and get a Master's Degree
Extracurriculars: Basketball, Volleyball, Play, Student Hunger Drive, Volunteering at Unity Point, Math Tutoring
Favorite Quote: "Life is short. If you doubt me ask a butterfly. Their average life span is a mere five to fourteen days." - Ellen DeGeneres
Favorite Memory: Too many to tell
Advice To Future Generations: The question that interests you the most, the world scenario that concerns you the most, and/or the fact that impresses you the most, will lead you to what you want to do for the rest of your life.
Parents Names: Mr. Pratim Pathak and Dr. Bhaswati Gangopadhyay
