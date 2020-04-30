Elizabeth Gibson

High School: Other
Accomplishments: 2020: 2nd all conference Team Basketball (NICC)
2019: Honorable Mention All Conference Team Volleyball (NICC)
2019: MVP Volleyball
2020: President's Education Award
Future Plans: Going to Olivet Nazarene University this fall to study Digital Art
Extracurriculars: Varsity Volleyball, Varsity Basketball, Drama, Concert band, Robotics League Team
Favorite Quote: "Have not I commanded you? Be strong and of a good courage! Be not afraid! Neither be dismayed! For the Lord your God is with you wherever you go!" (Joshua 1:9)
Advice To Future Generations: Don't change yourself just to fit in!
Parents Names: Julie Gibson
