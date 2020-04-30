{{featured_button_text}}
Elizabeth Gibson

High School: Other

Accomplishments: 2020: 2nd all conference Team Basketball (NICC)

2019: Honorable Mention All Conference Team Volleyball (NICC)

2019: MVP Volleyball

2020: President's Education Award

Future Plans: Going to Olivet Nazarene University this fall to study Digital Art

Extracurriculars: Varsity Volleyball, Varsity Basketball, Drama, Concert band, Robotics League Team

Favorite Quote: "Have not I commanded you? Be strong and of a good courage! Be not afraid! Neither be dismayed! For the Lord your God is with you wherever you go!" (Joshua 1:9)

Advice To Future Generations: Don't change yourself just to fit in!

Parents Names: Julie Gibson

