High School: Muscatine
Accomplishments: Roy J Carver Excellence in Education Scholarship winner, National Honor Society, Honor Roll for four years
Future Plans: Attend Capri College in Davenport
Extracurriculars: Choir for four years, Show Choir for four years, Orchestra for four years, National Honor Society, Model UN
Favorite Quote: "If make up doesn't cover it, glitter will." - Crystal Method
Favorite Memory: Five minutes into CAPE, I sprained my ankle and still rocked the night
Advice To Future Generations: Just do it.
Parents Names: Chris and Nickolet Sand
