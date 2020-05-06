{{featured_button_text}}
Emma Sand

Emma Sand

High School: Muscatine

Accomplishments: Roy J Carver Excellence in Education Scholarship winner, National Honor Society, Honor Roll for four years

Future Plans: Attend Capri College in Davenport

Extracurriculars: Choir for four years, Show Choir for four years, Orchestra for four years, National Honor Society, Model UN

Favorite Quote: "If make up doesn't cover it, glitter will." - Crystal Method

Favorite Memory: Five minutes into CAPE, I sprained my ankle and still rocked the night

Advice To Future Generations: Just do it.

Parents Names: Chris and Nickolet Sand

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments