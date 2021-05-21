Academics
Giana Floming, child of Brooke Posateri and Jason Floming, plans to attend College.
Top 3 achievements: Perfect Attendance for 3 years, 3.75 GPA award 4 years, overall Steamer of the month November 2020.
What’s something you learned that you will take with you after high school? I’ll never forget my 7th and 8th grade history class and all of the fun we had with our teacher. He presented a new concept to the classroom called “gamification.” This essentially made learning into an interactive game where we got to compete as teams for points. You got points by doing different things to prove that you were studying the material. Teams got points for getting good grades and doing other things as well. We played our own version of Mario Kart and Monopoly with different teams competing. It made learning history fun and encouraged us to study more. I’ll never forget all of the fun memories we made playing those games and learning. Mr. Mo was an incredible teacher and he found an innovative way to help students engaged and to encourage them to do better.
Humanities
Kaitlyn Bruggenwirth, child of Steve and Laurie Bruggenwirth, plans to attend Bradley University.
Top 3 achievements: Academic Excellence (all 4 years), Bradley University Presidential Scholarship, Volleyball MVP, freshman year.
What’s something you learned that you will take with you after high school? One classroom learning experience that I will forever remember took place in my chemistry class sophomore year. The assignment was to create a commercial that would emotionally affect the viewers in some sort of way, and teach them the dangers of radiation. It was a lot of fun because it allowed for a lot of creativity and I feel it is really important for students to be able to express their creativity through their schoolwork.
Leadership
Kylie Collachia, child of Jim and Stacey Collachia, plans to attend Augustana College.
Top 3 achievements: Illinois State Scholar, B.L.I.N.D. Leader, and I was unanimous first team all conference for volleyball.
What’s something you learned that you will take with you after high school? A classroom learning experience that I will remember forever would be when I was in my history class 8th grade year. My teacher decided that we were going to take a fun approach when learning about the election of 1824. We split our class into 4 teams and each team's leader was one of the presidential candidates. I was chosen to be the leader of my group and was named Henry Clay. We were able to complete different challenges and worksheets that helped you get points or advantages on other challenges. In the end, the team who had the most points was the winner and their leader was deemed the president. I think this truly was a unique experience and I will remember doing it and what we learned during it forever.
Math/Sciences
Elizabeth Fish, child of Eric and Lora Fish, plans to attend Blackhawk College (playing basketball as well).
Top 3 achievements: Academy Student at Sauk Valley Community College, National Honor Society, and Chemistry Student of the Year.
What’s something you learned that you will take with you after high school? I have always had a love for science but in high school, my passion started to grow stronger. During my sophomore year I took chemistry with Ms. Gates, which is now my favorite subject. Seeing Ms. Gates's passion for chemistry and teaching her students about chemistry led me to take more classes with her. During my junior year I went on to take Dual Credit Chemistry which was one of the best choices I have made academic wise. We were in her class every day expanding our chemistry knowledge and then we were able to apply that knowledge in the lab. Ms. Gates always has amazing lab experiments and she puts in a lot of hard work to do so. I appreciate everything that Ms. Gates has done for us as students to expand our knowledge in Chemistry.