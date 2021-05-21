Academics
Grace Miller, child of Jarrod and Gloria Miller, plans to attend the University of Tennessee
Top 3 achievements: AP Scholar with Honor, Illinois State Scholar, and President of Geneseo National Honor Society
What’s something you learned that you will take with you after high school? During my sophomore year, I decided to take Mrs. Hirschfelder's early bird chemistry class. The class left a lasting impression on me, not only because of the great teacher but because of the environment that I learned in. The class size was small, which enabled us to work together to solve questions and succeed throughout the year. We went past the textbook material and connected chemistry to everyday events. When we had extra time, we completed fun labs, such as creating color-changing fireplace pine cones to burn over the holidays! While the class material was complicated, being in a supportive and creative environment allowed me to develop a love for chemistry and determine a path for my future. Mrs. Hirschfelder's approach in teaching made the subject less intimidating, and it's something that I will always be grateful for. "
Melani Hodge, child of Peggy and Frank Hodge, plans to attend Iowa State University
Top 3 achievements: Adventure Award from Iowa State. Varsity Letter from Geneseo High School Swim Team. Iota Sigma Pi National Honor Society for Women in Chemistry.
What’s something you learned that you will take with you after high school? In my junior and senior math classes, I will never forget before every single math test we took, our math teacher said, “Good Luck. Have lots and lots of fun. And as always rock on.” The day I got excited for my first math test junior year was when I realized I needed to major in math and engineering. I knew on that test—and every test after that—that I would have fun. I will most likely take this quote with me to college. That is one learning experience I will remember forever.
Humanities
Abby Sancken, child of Glen Sancken and Christy Sancken, plans to attend Black Hawk College, then transfer to a four-year university to study biology and pre-medicine.
Top 3 achievements: AP Scholar, Illinois State Scholar, First Honor Roll
What’s something you learned that you will take with you after high school? A classroom learning experience that I will remember forever was a lab for my anatomy and physiology class where the class dissected fresh pig organs. Because of the circumstances of the year, it was uncertain if our class would have the opportunity to preform this lab. I am very glad we had the chance to do so. Not only was the lab very helpful in learning and understanding the curriculum for the unit, but it was very interactive and extremely engaging as well. Sometimes reading a textbook can be quite boring; however, seeing and applying your knowledge to real life is completely different. This lab sparked my interest for anatomy and overall was a unique experience. I look forward to more classroom experiences like this in the future.
Leadership
Morgan Simms, child of Chuck and Sue Simms, plans to attend Iowa State University
Top 3 achievements: National Honor and National Technical Honor Society, Leader for Fellowship of Christian Athletes for two years, and Varsity letters in three sports
What’s something you learned that you will take with you after high school? In 2018, Geneseo High School created and implemented a new search engine called Career Connections. This website contains information about Geneseo alumni, their careers, and their college choices. Having this tool in my sophomore curriculum jump-started my search for potential careers and colleges post-high school. Without this website, I may never have decided on my major, architecture, or found my dream school, Iowa State. This careers unit also afforded me the opportunity to travel to Chicago and speak on why more schools should implement something like this in their curriculum in younger grades.
Kade Ariano, child of Neil and Amy Ariano, plans to attend Augustana College and pursue a degree in Physical Therapy
Top 3 achievements: 3x Maple Leaf Basketball award winner, 2 year member of the NHS, 1 year member of the NTHS
What’s something you learned that you will take with you after high school? Learning and growing as a student during a pandemic is a major experience that I will remember forever. Being able to balance all of the demands of teachers with the demands of my parents will forever benefit me. It was a major challenge but looking back over the past year I believe I have become a better son, brother, student, athlete, and friend all because of it. I learned a great deal about myself, and was able to grow in the field of scholarship, leadership, patients, and communication. During the pandemic I was given the opportunity to intern in a rehab department as a part of my class load. This opportunity has furthered my passion for helping people, and established a deep love for physical therapy. I will forever cherish the opportunity that was presented to me.
Math/Sciences
Bruce Moore, child of Chris and Julie Moore, plans to attend the University of Illinois (Urbana - Champaign)
Top 3 achievements: Top 10% of my class, KWQC Spotlight Athlete of the Week, and NIB12 all conference honors(wrestling)
What’s something you learned that you will take with you after high school? I remember moving from Utah to Illinois in the begging of 7th grade and getting this really great math teacher for my fist year of school in Illinois. His name is Mr. Mathew and he always taught math in a way that was fun and engaging! We would do activities where the class would have to walk around and solve problems that were taped around the classroom and hallway. Most Fridays Mr. Mathew would put an "impossible" math problem on the board and as a class we would try to solve it. I always enjoyed learning in that class because of the way that it was taught. I'm sure that my experiences in that class throughout my 7th grade year are things that have helped me to become interested in what will be my future career, Civil Engineering.
Olivia Johnson, child of Alison and Matt Johnson, plans to attend the University of Valparaiso
Top 3 achievements: Illinois State Scholar, National Honors Society, and Student of the Quarter and Student of the Month
What’s something you learned that you will take with you after high school? One classroom experience I will remember forever is resilience. Especially after the Corona Virus occurred and Geneseo was forced to do remote learning, students of all grades had to adjust quickly. It is challenging to adapt to a new schedule and environment while also completing school work and other extracurricular activities. I have learned to always prepare for the unexpected and react in a way that will help and benefit me. Resilience is important for students of all ages because it teaches hard work and perseverance, whether that is in the classroom or not. Also, mistakes allow individuals to realize what they could’ve done better and change how they act in response to that mistake. Resilience teaches every student how to learn and move on quickly with renewed motivation.
The Arts
Ethan Rubrecht, child of William and Kandace Rubrecht, plans to study computer science
Top 3 achievements: Student spotlight and Honor Roll and Henry and Stark Art festival.
What’s something you learned that you will take with you after high school? In 12 grade this year I do remote and in person for a year. I learn to do my schooling at both home and school because of Covid-19. I teach myself at home with computer my school work and email my teachers in my room. Like doing art, history, English, PE, computer class in my house. Now I'm back to in person doing my schooling while wearing a mask and doing social distancing with my teachers and friends.
Anna Poel, child of David and Tina Poel, plans on attending the University of Illinois, Music Education Major
Top 3 achievements: AP Scholar, Illinois State Scholar, Honors Band Vice-President
What’s something you learned that you will take with you after high school? A classroom experience I will remember forever is being a soloist in our marching band show my junior year of high school. In marching band, our classroom is the stadium. I play trumpet and it takes a lot of sound to fill such a big venue, especially as a soloist. This experience forced me to be confident in my abilities because I knew the band was depending on me to play my role in the show. The first performances were nerve-racking because I didn’t want to let the band down. I wanted to wow the audience and I ended up having a lot of fun with it. I will never forget this experience because it took me out of my comfort zone and gave me an opportunity to shine.
Vocational Education
Miranda Roemer, child of Michael Roemer and Carol Roemer, plans to attend the University of Wisconsin - Platteville
Top 3 achievements: The first leadership award for the girls golf team this year, First in Honor Roll throughout high school, Varsity and JV letters for both my sports, golf and bowling
What’s something you learned that you will take with you after high school? I am part of the new internship program at GHS this year and for my internship I go to St. Malachy Elementary School. When I’m at St. Malachy, one of the main things I do is help struggling students. One day during my internship, I was working with a girl who was having a really hard time. She didn’t understand the lesson and there was a test the next day. The teacher had me focus on her and help her out. I explained the lesson multiple times but she wasn’t getting it. I didn’t give up on her and eventually I said something that must’ve made sense to her and she understood it. She even explained to the class how to do an example problem. I will remember this forever because that was the moment in my life where I knew for sure I wanted to be a teacher.
Young Journalist
Evie Wilson, child of Ryan and Kristin Wilson, plans to attend Illinois Wesleyan University
Top 3 achievements: Cheer Captain for four years of high school, Class Vice President for three years, and Spoke on a panel in Chicago for Career Connections Conference
I will always remember a seminar experience I had in my AP U.S. History class sophomore year. We were discussing one of my favorite eras in early U.S. history and I had an opinion that the rest of the class didn’t agree with. I voiced this opinion and gained no support from the class which left me feeling a little disappointed that I decided to put myself out there, but soon after my teacher, Mr. Aper, acknowledged the statement and revealed to the class that I was correct. This small and seemingly unimportant victory gave me confidence to voice my opinions even when they are different from everyone else’s. I’m now always eager to share my opinion and answers in class even when they aren’t right, or are unpopular.
Alison Bowers, child of Scott and Kristie Bowers, plans on attending the University of Iowa
Top 3 achievements: DAR Good Citizen Award recipient; Presenter to an education panel in Chicago about our high school's career connection program; and State Qualifier and medalist in IHSA track and field
What’s something you learned that you will take with you after high school? I will always remember playing a review game my sophomore year which my history teacher, Mr. Albers, invented. It was called “Shurmufftle.” Our games were always “sponsored” by something random like Trident gum. There was a wheel to spin in order to earn points, and he sprinkled sound effects in. It remains my favorite way to review for a test simply because it was unique and entertaining. My day was always brightened when we played Shurmufftle. I also retained the material well after immersing myself in it and participating in such a highly involved and active review game. As we played, I would write down every question, which helped with my memorization skills and allowed me to study the material more thoroughly that night. Mr. Albers’ game, Shurmufftle, is a memory from my high school career that will stick with me forever.