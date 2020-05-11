{{featured_button_text}}
Grace Wainwright

High School: Riverdale

Accomplishments: National Honor Society, Interact, Student Council, FCA Leader

Future Plans: Attend the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire and major in Environmental Biology and Ecology with a minor in Marine Science

Extracurriculars: Performed with Riverdale Theater in eight productions during four years of high school

Favorite Quote: "Too much change isn't a good thing. Ask the climate." - Michael Scott

Favorite Memory: Visiting California with grandma, mom and sister. We took a whale watching tour and saw humpback whales.

Advice To Future Generations: Do your part to make the world a better place for all creation.

Parents Names: Adam and Monica Wainwright

