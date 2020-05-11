Grace Wainwright

High School: Riverdale
Accomplishments: National Honor Society, Interact, Student Council, FCA Leader
Future Plans: Attend the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire and major in Environmental Biology and Ecology with a minor in Marine Science
Extracurriculars: Performed with Riverdale Theater in eight productions during four years of high school
Favorite Quote: "Too much change isn't a good thing. Ask the climate." - Michael Scott
Favorite Memory: Visiting California with grandma, mom and sister. We took a whale watching tour and saw humpback whales.
Advice To Future Generations: Do your part to make the world a better place for all creation.
Parents Names: Adam and Monica Wainwright
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.