Grant Thomas

High School: Muscatine
Future Plans: Attend Muscatine Community College and then transfer to major in Sports Management
Extracurriculars: Football, Soccer, Baseball
Favorite Quote: "Good is not enough, if you dream to be great!"
Favorite Memory: Junior Prom and cape.
Advice To Future Generations: Be involved.
Parents Names: Michael and Beth Thomas
