{{featured_button_text}}
Grant Thomas

Grant Thomas

High School: Muscatine

Future Plans: Attend Muscatine Community College and then transfer to major in Sports Management

Extracurriculars: Football, Soccer, Baseball

Favorite Quote: "Good is not enough, if you dream to be great!"

Favorite Memory: Junior Prom and cape.

Advice To Future Generations: Be involved.

Parents Names: Michael and Beth Thomas

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments