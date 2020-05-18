Harrison Brown

High School: Rivermont Collegiate
Accomplishments: Model G20 Conference in Beijing, China, Varsity Basketball Captain, Iowa Hugh O'Brien Youth Leadership Summit and World Leadership Congress, scholarships and grants to cover the full cost of college
Future Plans: Attend Wartburg College and major in Pre-Physical Therapy and Biology
Extracurriculars: Varsity Basketball, Student Hunger Drive, Student Council, Ambassadors, School Play, History Day
Favorite Memory: Going to Beijing with some of my classmates in winter of 2019 for the Model G20 summit, where I served as Minister of Trade for Brazil, negotiating with other countries' representatives on smart cities.
Advice To Future Generations: Regardless of the situation, work hard and you'll succeed.
Parents Names: Todd Brown, Shalar and Ed Knupp
