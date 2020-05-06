{{featured_button_text}}
James Montoya

High School: Riverdale High School

Future Plans: Continue working for the Rock Island/Milan School District

Extracurriculars: Gaming, basketball, playing cards and spending time with family and friends

Favorite Memory: Going to Riverdale from pre-k to graduation

Advice To Future Generations: Hang in there, you got this.

Parents Names: Jenna Hume and Alex Montoya

