James Montoya

High School: Riverdale

Accomplishments: Graduating

Future Plans: Continue working at Rock Island-Milan School District

Extracurriculars: Choir, Basketball, Football in Junior High School

Favorite Quote: "Do it for Dale."

Favorite Memory: Hanging out with my friends and girlfriend at lunch

Advice To Future Generations: Work hard but make sure to enjoy your time in high school.

Parents Names: Jenna Hume and Alex Montoya

