James Montoya

High School: Riverdale
Accomplishments: Graduating
Future Plans: Continue working at Rock Island-Milan School District
Extracurriculars: Choir, Basketball, Football in Junior High School
Favorite Quote: "Do it for Dale."
Favorite Memory: Hanging out with my friends and girlfriend at lunch
Advice To Future Generations: Work hard but make sure to enjoy your time in high school.
Parents Names: Jenna Hume and Alex Montoya
