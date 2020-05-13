Jayden Seefeldt

High School: Louisa Muscatine
Accomplishments: Honor Roll four years, FFA four years, National FFA Nursery, 2019 Iowa FFA State, 2019 State Enviorthon, 2019 Soil Judging Team, helped run FFA Green House and Sales four years, FFA Career Day four years, 12th place overall individually at State FFA Nursery Landscaping CDE with Individual Silver Rating, 18th place team overall at National in 2019 CDE, 2018-2019 Most Active Three-Year FFA Member Award, 2017-2018 LM Outstanding Fruit Sales Award, 2019 South Sub-District Soil Judging Team Member, LM Falcon Award, Teacher Assistant in Small Animal Care and Management courses 2019-2020
Future Plans: Attend Kirkwood Community College for two years majoring in Parks and Natural Resources then attend the University of Iowa majoring in Criminal Justice to become a DNR officer
Extracurriculars: Basketball, FFA, Golf, Baseball
Parents Names: Tara and Kirk Hogan and Mark Jr. and Lori Seefeldt
